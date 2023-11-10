Ananya Panday wishes 'happy' Dhanteras as she performs puja at 'own home'; Shanaya Kapoor REACTS

Dhanteras 2023 is one of the auspicious occasions as it is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in most of India. Several Bollywood celebrities are performing puja at their houses, some are attending others' puja events. Now, a while ago, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared glimpses from her own house as she performed Dhanteras puja and penned a heartwarming message.

Ananya Panday organizes Dhanyeras puja at her own house

Taking to her Instagram account on November 10, Ananya Panday shared a picture and a video showcasing the actress doing Dhanteras puja at her own house. In the first picture, Panday can be seen doing the puja while posing for the camera. The second snap offers the actress performing the ritual of breaking the coconut as she enters her house.

Sharing the glimpses, Ananya wrote, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras."

Reacting to her post, Shanaya Kapoor dropped red hearts. Tiger Shroff commented, "Wow congrats ananya." Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Ananya dropped the glimpses of her doing the puja at her own house, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Wow congratulations so so proud of you wishing you the very bessssst in your new home." Another commented, "Such a beautiful start to this festive season." A third one said, "Congratulations my darling." Others were also seen dropping congratulatory messages.

The actress recently graced the third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 along with Sara Ali Khan. The actresses spilled a lot of coffee on the couch as they opened up on Aditya Roy Kapir, and Shubman Gill, their personal and professional lives, and many more.

The actress was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. She has Call Me Bae and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her kitty.

