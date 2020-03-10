Ananya Panday wishes her 'brat' sister Rysa on her birthday with adorable childhood photos; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

On the occasion of Rysa Panday's birthday, Ananya Panday has shared a series of adorable childhood pictures of her with her little sister with the sweetest message.

The year 2019 saw a lot of newcomers like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Abhimanyu Dassani, Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal and more. However, only a few managed to create an impact on the audience with their charm and stellar performance. Ananya Panday was among those who struck a chord with the audience with her very first film Student Of The Year 2 with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. In the same year, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh in a glamourous avatar.

Ananya shares a great bond with her little sister Rysa Panday. The actress is often seen posting pictures with her and is often spotted with her in the city. As we all know the Khaali Peeli actresses love for throwback pictures, on the occasion of Rysa's birthday, the actress has shared a series of adorable childhood pictures of her with Rysa wishing her a happy birthday. She wrote, "this brat is finally 16!!! happy bday Rychuuuu - love u the mostest in the whole entire world." with a heart emoji. As soon as Ananya posted, fans have showered hearts on her adorable post.

(Also Read: Happy Women's Day: Ananya Panday shares cute throwback pics of all the women in her life on this special day)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is a thriller and for the same, Panday and Khatter have performed their own stunts. Directed by Mabool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda’s in his Bollywood debut film and will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s next starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Ananya Panday's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More