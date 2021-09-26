Ananya Panday wishes her ‘favourite person’ Chunky Panday on his birthday with this adorable THROWBACK pic

Ananya Panday shares a loving bond with papa Chunky Panday and we have always seen proof of it on their social media accounts. From being spotted together often to posting adorable pictures with each other, this father-daughter duo knows how to melt everyone’s hearts. Well, Chunky turned a year older today and wishes are pouring in from every corner but one of the most special wishes came in from his daughter Ananya who posted a throwback picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday posted a picture of her with papa Chunky Panday and her sister. It is a throwback picture in which both Ananya and her sister are quite young as they are posing with a younger Chunky. In the picture, you can see Ananya holding a doll in her hand and posing as she hugs her da with one hand and holds the doll like a trophy from the other hand. Chunky on the other hand holds Ananya from one side and has his younger daughter in his arms on the other side. The veteran actor is all smiles as he poses with both his daughters. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “my favourite person in the world!!! Happy bday Papa, love youuuuuu.”

Take a look:

Talking about Ananya Panday’s professional front, the actor last featured alongside Ishaan Khatter in the masala flick, Khaali Peeli. She is now gearing up for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more.

Also, Ananya recently announced a new film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and is helmed by Arjun Varain Singh. It is backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby films. Besides this, she also has and Siddhant starrer with director Shakun Batra.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh turns umbrella boy for Ananya Panday; Don’t miss the cute nicknames they gave each other