Ananya Panday wishes mom Bhavana on her birthday and dad Chunky Panday on Father's Day Blessed with the best

On the occasion of Father's Day and Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey's birthday which coincided on the same day, the actress has shared a few throwback pictures of her mom and dad on wishing the two on this special day.

Ananya Panday is among one such actress who grabbed eyeballs since her very first film Student Of The Year 2. With her debut film itself, the actress garnered a lot of fame and popularity a struck a chord with the audience with her adorable smile and chirpy nature. Ananya has a huge fan following on social media too and the reason behind this is quite obvious. Amid the lockdown, the pretty diva has been spending quality time with her family members. The actress had also been suggesting fans with some interesting movies to watch amid the lockdown.

Recently, Father's Day which was celebrated on 21st June coincided with Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey's birthday. Sharing a few adorable throwback pictures of her mom with her father Chunky Panday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress showered love and wishes for them both on this special day. Sharing a few series of pictures, Ananya wrote, "blessed w the best (a heart emoji) #HappyBirthdayMama #HappyFathersDayPapa LOVE U GUYS (love struck emoji)". As soon as Ananya posted this, Chunky Panday commented with lots of heart and kisses on the post. Not only him even Bhavana commented with lots of heart emojis and wrote, "Love you."

(Also Read: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli to release on OTT platform? Here’s what Ali Abbas Zafar says)

Meanwhile, Ananya has some interesting projects coming up as of now. She will be collaborating with South star Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame for a pan-Indian movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Ananya will then be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli that has been directed by Maqbool Khan. She is also a part of an upcoming project co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Ananya Panday's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×