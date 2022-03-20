Ananya Panday wishes to not see any more remakes in Bollywood; Here’s why

In the past couple of years, remakes have become a trend in the Bollywood film industry. Be it a remake of some old classic or the remake of a South film, filmmakers in Bollywood have accepted this trend open-heartedly. Ananya Panday who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gehraiyaan that also stars Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi opened her heart out about a lot of things in a recent interview. She openly spoke about the remakes culture and said that she does not want to see more remakes.

When asked which remake would she want to be a part of, Ananya Panday revealed that she hopes Bollywood does not make any more remakes. She is happy with the path that filmmakers are taking of telling original, braver and complex stories. Hence she said that she is in a phase where she does not really want to see more remakes. The Gehraiyaan star was also asked if she thinks it is okay for Hindi filmmakers to be constantly remaking South films? Ananya quipped that she thinks it is all one industry, it is Pan India now and she thinks this is the Indian film industry now.

As we all know that Ananya Panday will next be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger which is going to be a Pan India film. Talking about this she said that she is working with such great directors like Puri Jagannadh and they know exactly what their audience wants.

Meanwhile, apart from Liger, Ananya Panday will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

