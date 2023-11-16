Ananya Panday wishes rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on 38th birthday with THIS romantic song

The rumored romance between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday has been a hot topic, starting from when they were first seen together last year. The couple frequently grabs attention as they are spotted together at different events and occasions. Today on the 38th birthday of the actor, Ananya Panday took to her social media handle to share her love-filled wishes.

Ananya Panday wishes her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on his birthday

Today on November 16, popular actress Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to wish her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur his 38th birthday. Sharing a picture of him on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday AD @adityaroykapur,” along with a rollercoaster emoji and a heart emoji. Sharing the picture she also added a romantic song titled Hearts Beats Slow by Angus and Julia Stone.

Take a look!

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together on Dhanteras

The alleged couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were captured by photographers in Mumbai today. Aditya was behind the wheel as they drove away in their car. Wearing matching yellow traditional attire, Aditya in a yellow kurta and Ananya in a coordinating yellow outfit, the pair showcased a harmonized style. Aditya's friendly engagement with a fan, expressed through a smile and a wave, brought a warm touch to the sighting.

Take a look!

Delving into Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's work front

Aditya Roy Kapur's latest appearance was in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. He also gained considerable praise for his role in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Night Manager, where he starred alongside Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala.

Moreover, he is set to appear in Anurag Basu's upcoming project Metro…In Dino, which features Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Discussing Ananya Panday's most recent film, Dream Girl 2, it received significant appreciation from the viewers. Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa and featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, the actress is now gearing up for her upcoming project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she will be sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, among others.

