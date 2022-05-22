Ananya Panday wishes Suhana Khan on her birthday with UNSEEN photo: To my bestest girl

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has several fan clubs dedicated to her on the platform. Suhana makes sure to turn heads every time she steps out in the city. Today, Suhana turned a year older. As soon as the clock ticked 12, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a stylish picture of her daughter and wrote, “Birthday Girl”.

Ananya Panday's birthday wish for Suhana

A few moments back, Suhana's best friend Ananya Panday took to her social media handle and showered love on her birthday. In an Instagram story, Ananya posted a throwback picture from her childhood with Suhana. She even shared a gorgeous glimpse with her, and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue Pixie”. For those unaware, Ananya Panday and SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor share a very close bond. The trio is also pretty popular among the Gen Z star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The film featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. She now has Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. Ananya will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film is being directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

Whereas, Suhana Khan is preparing for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Netflix's film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana will essay the role of Veronica, while Khushi will be seen as Betty, and Agastya Nanda as Archie. Set in the 1960s, the film adaptation of the popular Archie comics.

