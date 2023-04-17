Ananya Panday wishes to do a female-led film with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan: 'People would love to..'

Actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda, has expressed her wish to work in a women-led film soon. Lately, the audience has been accepting films that feature Bollywood actresses. Veere Di Wedding featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania performed well at the box office. Recently, Jee Le Zaraa was announced starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and The Crew starring Bebo, Tabu and Kriti Sanon and the films have got netizens quite excited. Amid the ongoing trend, Ananya said that she would love to do a film with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ananya Panday wants to feature in female-led films

Recently, Ananya spoke to The Times of India and expressed her wish. Ananya has previously worked in a multi-starrer film, Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa and she won praises for her performance. When she was asked who she would love to team up with for a film on similar lines, she said, "I think it would be a lot of fun if they cast Sara (Ali Khan), Janhvi (Kapoor) and me in a film because all our energies are so different. I love them as performers and they are my friends as well. I am sure people would love to watch us together on the big screen."

Meanwhile, Ananya has been hitting headlines lately for her alleged romance with Aditya Roy Kapur. After they walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra recently, their sizzling chemistry added extra fuel to the relationship rumours. However, her mom Bhavana Pandey denied the rumours and claimed that the actress was single.

Work front

Ananya is all set to be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. Recently, the promo of her upcoming series, Calling Bae was unveiled and her fans waiting to see her in a different avatar. Ananya is also a part of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled next.

