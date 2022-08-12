Ananya Panday wishes 'wild child' Sara Ali Khan on her birthday: To many more adventures, food & awkward looks

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have been ruling Bollywood ever since the new generation of stars made their on-screen debut. The two actresses are one of the most sought-after star kids in the industry today and the duo has been friends for a long time now. Sara debuted in 2018 with Kedarnath co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and in 2019, Ananya debuted with Karan Johar's film, Student of the Year 2, with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 27th birthday today (August 12th) and she received the sweetest wish from Ananya on her social media handle and it speaks volumes about their friendship. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to her Instagram story and shared unseen pictures with the Love Aaj Kal actress. "There's never any in between (or boundaries) with you. Happy birthday my wild child. Here's to many more adventures, laughter, food and awkward shared looks across rooms. Love ya loads @saraalikhan95," Ananya captioned.

Check out Ananya Panday's wish for Sara Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, Sara wishes herself first on her birthday and shared a photo of herself inside a gym. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul". The actress is seen sporting a jacket, shorts, and funky shades, Sara looked stylish as ever.

On the work front, Sara and Ananya have many interesting movies in their pipeline. The Coolie No 1 will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Next, she will feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. Whereas Ananya is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Liger, where she will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Then & Now PICS that showcase her transformation on and off screen