Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone: I can finally tick it off my wishlist now

Ananya Panday said, "I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wishlist now. The film is really of a different genre, where there will be some romantic drama. It's something that I haven't done before and I'm looking forward to."

, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to share the screen space together. Produced by 's Dharma Productions, the movie will be directed by Shakun Batra. During a recent interview, Ananya spoke about working with Deepika, and in fact said, "I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wishlist now. The film is really of a different genre, where there will be some romantic drama. It's something that I haven't done before and I'm looking forward to."

She also added further, "Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in 'Gully Boy'. Moreover, I'm working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I'm really happy about it. I'll forever be grateful to Karan Johar. My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I've always wanted to work with."

(ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi come together for Valentine’s Day 2021 release)

Well, we are sure just as thrilled to see the trio come together for this film, and we can't wait to see what do they have in store. Currently, Ananya is working on Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, and is also riding high on the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Credits :IANS

Read More