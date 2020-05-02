Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun’s film: You don’t feel like she is overpowering you

Ananya Panday got talking about working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s untitled film; Here’s what she has to say

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, and post Soty 2, Ananya was seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Now as we speak, Ananya, just like all of us, is sitting home due to the Coronavirus pandemic and prior to the lockdown, Ananya was shooting for Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and also, she was to start shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Now during an interview, Ananya Panday opened up about signing Shakun’s film as she said that she gave her nod to the film as soon as he heard Shakun’s name. “I told him that I’d do anything he directs. I am just going to sit there like a student and try to absorb as much as I can,” shared Ananya. Also, we are sure that working with Deepika Padukone was surely on Ananya’s bucket list and now that she has finally got the opportunity to share screen space with the Padmaavat actress, in an interview, Ananya revealed that working with Deepika is a surreal feeling. “You don’t feel like she is a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside.”

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Ananya Panday has been baking with sister Rysa and working out at home. Also, Ananya Panday has been interacting with her fans on social media, and after Irrfan Khan and ’s demise, Ananya Panday offered condolences to their family and mourned their deaths.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's reaction to the paparazzi calling her ACP is hilarious; WATCH

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×