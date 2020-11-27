Ananya Panday on working in Puri Jagannadh's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda: That’s a different world

In a recent interview with a portal, Ananya Panday revealed about building a huge fan-base, next projects, dream role and more.

Ananya Panday, who was launched by last year opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2, has already bagged four films. She is a happening star kid and budding star. Apart from films, she has also been roped in for several ad-films. In a recent interview with the IANS, Ananya has revealed about her upcoming projects, her dream role and more. The actress is currently gearing up for Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Post her debut release, she has already starred in two films - Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar; then Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The young actress is now excited about her forthcoming projects. "I am very excited that there is a variety of projects in my pipeline,” she added. Apart from Shakun Batra’s next, she has Puri Jagannadh's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. “That is a different world altogether," said the actress. A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda was all praises for the SOTY 2 actress. In an interview with an entertainment portal, talking about Ananya, the South star has said, “She’s one sweetheart, a really sweet girl.”

When asked about her dream role, Ananya said she wants to try something in action now.

Further, the Khaali Peeli actress has further stated that she chose to become an actor and now is living her dream. Indeed, she is adored by the audience, and now, we are excited to see her slay on the big screen soon.

Credits :IANS

