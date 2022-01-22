Ananya Panday on working with Shakun Batra in Gehraiyaan: Watched Polish and Swedish films before meeting him

Ananya Panday proved her mettle as an actress with her stellar performances in movies such as ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. The actress will be next seen in Shakun Batra's home noir 'Gehraiyaan,' where she will be playing the role of one of the four main characters. Alongside her, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa will feature in the film. The movie is set to make its release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. In a recent interview, she opened up about her experience of acting in Gehraiyaan and working with the talented director Shakun Batra.

In a conversation with ETimes, she reminisced about the first time she met with Shakun Batra. Sharing an adorable story, she said that her first meeting with Shakun was quite funny. “My first meeting with Shakun was funny. Having heard of him, I watched Polish and Swedish films before meeting him,” she revealed. However, she added that on meeting him she realised that he was totally chill and her kind of guy. She was also impressed with the amount of space he gave his actors.

Talking about Gehraiyaan, Ananya shared that she was first narrated the movie, she went to the bathroom and didn’t come out for 20 minutes. “I was so happy to be a part of this film. Working with Shakun was on my bucketlist. The relationships we made on this film when we shot in Goa for two months, are for life. This film changed me as an actor and a person,” she added.

