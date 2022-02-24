Ananya Panday wows in green & yellow; Arjun Kapoor spotted in casual look as they get clicked; PICS

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Gehraiyaan. The film which also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role was released on the digital platform. Fans are going gaga over the performance of all the actors. Well, the shooting of the film was done in Goa. Meanwhile, today Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor were spotted in different locations in the city. Both opted for causal looks as they step out in the city.

Ananya was seen wearing a green colour crop top and paired it with yellow pants. The actress left her hair open and was seen posing for the shutterbugs. She has applied a subtle makeup with nude colour lipstick. Her face is glowing. To note, the actress has films lined up in her kitty. She will be again seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film. She also has Liger in her kitty.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he has completed the shoot of his next film Kuttey. The actor has posted a video and also wrote a long note on the film.

Take a look at the pictures here:

He had written, “@aasmaanbhardwaj it’s been fun working with you and your entire team and seeing your brilliant mind from up close. I’m sure you will make a film that will wow everyone. Can’t wait for people to see the world that you have created. Films wrap, looks change (got rid of my Moustache I had for the film today) but the energy of a project remains deep inside you. #Kuttey will always remain special. On to the next one.” Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj will be directing his debut film Kuttey. Arjun will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns, The Lady Killer, and Jagan Shakti’s yet-untitled directorial venture.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's excitement as he gets rid of his moustache after wrapping Kuttey is out of this world