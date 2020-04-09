Ananya Panday wows the internet as she clicks a selfie using heart filter and we totally love it; See PHOTO

Amid quarantine, Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday took to social media to click a selfie using the heart filter. Take a look!

From working out at home to turning sous chef to Rysa Panday, Student of the year 2 actor Ananya Panday has been spending quarantine in the most productive way, and thanks to Ananya’s love for Instagram, she makes sure to update her fans with her candid photos and videos. And today, Ananya brightened up the day when she shared a brand new selfie on social media wherein she is seen clicking a selfie with hearts on her face and we totally loved it.

Now amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, since everyone is indoors, Ananya decided to go Live on Instagram for the first time, and during the Instagram Live, Ananya Panday got talking about how she is spending time at home. During her live chat, Ananya’s Khaali Peeli co-star, Ishaan Khatter, dropped in and in order to pull her leg, asked Ananya to wash her hands and when Ananya read his comment, she told him that she has been washing her hands almost 100 times a day. During a recent interview, Ananya got talking about the lockdown as she said that the quarantine crisis has affected her work and everyone else’s as shoot of two of her films have been pushed. “Everything is postponed, leading to major losses,” she said, as she referred to the shoot of Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda and Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. However, Ananya also stated that for her, staying at home is a ‘surreal feeling’ because ever since she has started to work, she has never been home this long.

While Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2, next, she will be seen in Khaali Peeli and talking about the film, as per reports, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shot for a high-octane chase sequence in the busy Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai and it is being said that it is the first time ever that an action sequence was shot in the area. Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and also, Ananya will be seen in an untitled Shakun Batra film featuring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Ananya Panday's selfie using the heart filter here:

