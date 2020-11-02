Ananya Panday's 21st birthday wish for her 'soul sister' Shanaya Kapoor is a sweet throwback to good ol' days

Ananya Panday took to social media to drop a throwback photo with her best friend Shanaya Kapoor on her 21st birthday. Along with it, Ananya sent out best wishes to her.

Actress Ananya Panday may not be in town to celebrate her best friend Shanaya Kapoor's 21st birthday, but she surely has sent the sweetest wish for her. Ananya, Shanaya and are best friends since childhood and often, they indulge in social media banter. From commenting on each other's posts to posting photos of their fun time, Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana Khan personify girl bonding perfectly. And now, Ananya sent the sweetest birthday wish for her best friend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya dropped a gorgeous throwback photo with Shanaya Kapoor where the two could be seen getting goofy together while spending time at home. In the photo, Ananya is seen clad in a white tank top with a printed skirt while Shanaya could be seen slaying in an orange-peach bodycon dress. The gorgeous starlets posed as they clicked sun-kissed photos together. Ananya expressed her love for Shanaya and penned a note for her.

Ananya wrote, "happy 21st bday to my soul sister ily shanicakes." As soon as Ananya wished Shanaya, fans started to wish the gorgeous star too. Bhavana Pandey, Ananya's mom, also wished Shanaya in the comments.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's wish for her:

Meanwhile, Shanaya brought in her birthday with her family and dad Sanjay Kapoor shared photos and videos on his social media handle. Last evening, Suhana Khan also shared a throwback photo of and Shanaya to wish them on their birthdays. On the other hand, on the work front, Ananya is currently in Goa for the shooting of her next with Shakun Batra. The film stars , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in it. It is being produced by . Apart from this, Ananya also has a pan-India film with Vijay Deverakonda.

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

