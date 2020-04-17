Ananya Panday's 24/7 mood to 'keep your distance' is what we all need to abide by amid Coronavirus lockdown

Ananya Panday shares a stunning photo of hers expressing her 24/7 mood and we totally agree with her. Check out her post right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has lead us all to take certain required measures to stay safe and be careful as to where do we go and also, keep a safe distance because it is one of the biggest need of the hour to flatten the curve. Celebrities have been constantly spreading awareness regarding the necessary steps that must be taken in order to be safe and well, Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has added quite the glamorous touch to it.

Ananya shared a stunning photo of hers which had 'Keep your distance' written on it and with the caption she wrote how this is a constant mood and how Shanaya Kapoor must be contacted if someone needs help with editing photos, or for that matter, even hair growth tips. Ananya and Shanaya have both been in the news for things they do on their social media handles and of course, the photos and updates that they keep giving us and every single time, we are in awe, if anything at all.

Check out Ananya Panday's post from today right here:

On the work front, Ananya Panday was working on multiple projects before the lockdown brought everything to a halt. The actress was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and was shooting for two films, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and one with South superstar, Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from these two films, the actress will also be a part of Shakun Batra directorial, co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

