Ananya Panday’s birth was ‘completely unplanned’, reveals actress' mom Bhavana Pandey; Deets inside

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the love and fame she has been getting for her film choices and acting skills. Her mother, Bhavana Pandey, has also become the talk of the town ever since she was featured in the TV show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. But in an interview, the popular Bollywood wife admitted that she got married to actor Chunky Panday when things weren’t going as planned for him, career-wise. This is also when they were blessed with Ananya, who apparently was completely unplanned.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey stated that with her and Chunky Panday, things moved really fast. He further stated that exactly after nine months, sixteen days of their wedding, their first child Ananya was born adding that “It was completely unplanned.”

Hence, instead of being an insecure wife and successful husband, they became parents to a baby girl. “So, there were insecurities, but because of the circumstances and him making me feel comfortable, he taught me that I don't have to be afraid of anything,” Bhavana admitted.

As she spoke about her bond with her husband, the popular Bollywood wife stated how her parents reacted when she first told them about Chunky. Going back in time, she recalled not having the guts to tell her dad about her relationship with the Housefull 4 actor.

She first informed her mother and then told them that she intended to marry the love of her life. As expected, they were in shock. But luckily, things worked out in favor of them. But today, she thinks that “Being so impulsive at that age and not listening to your parents and them being unaware of your life, it could have turned out in any way.”

Chunky Panday and Bhavana got married in January 1998. Apart from the CTRL actress, they also have another daughter named Rysa. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhavana can be seen in the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which was renamed to Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

It also features Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

