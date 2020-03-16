Ananya Panday's BTS pic with Pati, Patni Aur Woh co star Kartik Aaryan will remind you of their funny banter

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan's BTS picture will surely remind you of their fun banter in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Check out the picture.

Ananya Panday has been able to win the hearts of millions of fans despite being just two films old. Once termed as a star kid, the stunning beauty has been grabbing headlines even before making her debut in the Bollywood film industry. Her popularity has now reached greater heights after her smashing debut with Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles last year. She has proven her acting prowess again in Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

We have come across a rare BTS picture of Ananya Panday and her former co-star Kartik Aaryan which is probably from the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The actress is seen looking the other side in her picture as Kartik stands nearby and goes through what apparently appears to be his script. Ananya is seen wearing a white crop top teamed up with a multi-colored jacket while Kartik, on the other hand, is seen wearing a printed white sweatshirt.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which has been directed by Maqbool Khan. The action thriller also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik and Deshna Duggad in pivotal roles. The movie has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled to hit the theatre screens on June 12, 2020. Most of the scenes of Khaali Peeli have been shot in Wai, Maharashtra. Apart from that, Ananya is going to be a part of an untitled Bollywood project co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

