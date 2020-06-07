Ananya Panday's captivating smile wins the internet as she shares a few sun kissed pictures

Ananya Panday has a huge fan following on social media who eagerly wait to get a glimpse of her pictures. Meanwhile, she has recently shared a few sun-kissed pictures on Instagram. Check them out.

Ananya Panday has been grabbing headlines ever since she made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The newbie actress is known for her utter beauty, style, and perfection. Ananya has a huge fan following on social media too and the reason behind this is quite obvious. Of late, the pretty diva has been spending quality time with her family members amidst the lockdown period in India that has been imposed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress who is frequently active on social media has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are worth a glimpse for all her fans. Ananya is seen clad in a white spaghetti top and a multi-coloured skirt as she poses for the camera in these sun-kissed pictures. Not only that but she also strikes a few goofy expressions in one of the pictures. And one thing is for sure that the actress is blessed with flawless skin too.

Check out Ananya Panday’s pictures below:

Meanwhile, Ananya has some interesting projects coming up as of now. She will be collaborating with South star Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame for a pan-Indian movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Ananya will then be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter that has been directed by Maqbool Khan. She is also a part of an upcoming project co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(ALSO READ: Ananya Panday is the queen of mini skirts: 5 times she rocked it better than anybody else)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×