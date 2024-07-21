Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday reveals name of her and Ivor McCray's baby boy; WATCH heartwarming birth video

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Ivor McCray. Alanna offered a peek into her pregnancy diaries over the past few months and has now been sharing adorable glimpses of her newborn. In a heartwarming vlog, the new parents revealed the name of their baby boy as River. The video also captured all the special moments during the birth of their little one.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray share the birth video of their baby boy River

On July 16, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray shared a 9-minute, 43-second vlog on their YouTube channel, which showcased highlights from the pregnancy period and then the firsts of their munchkin. In the video, the couple was seen expressing their excitement about expecting their baby. The recording showed Alanna watching documentaries on babies and reading books about them, along with her changing moods during the nine months.

The moment when they found out the gender of their child was also shown. The video captured how Alanna’s baby bump grew over time. Ivor said, “It's crazy that we used to be babies, and now we're having one,” before their own childhood glimpses started playing. Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday also featured in the video and said, “I think I’m going to be such a good uncle.”

Advertisement

The video then moved onto the day of the birth, where the new parents gushed over their baby in the hospital. His full name was revealed as Edward Ivor ‘River’ McCray VI, who was born on June 24.

Watch the video here!

The baby’s first cry was heard, and Alanna was seen getting emotional as she held him for the first time. The video ended with their first drive as a family and the couple bringing their son home.

Ananya Panday’s reaction to the birth of her nephew

When Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray officially announced the birth of their child on Instagram, Ananya Panday couldn’t help but express her happiness. The Call Me Bae actress stated on her Stories, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here,” accompanied by a blue butterfly, a dolphin, a blue heart, and a water wave emoji.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renée Sen is grateful for working on Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s comedy as AD; see post