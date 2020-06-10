Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday: A woman commented I should be gang raped because I wore a bikini

Alanna Panday has revealed shocking details in one of her recent Instagram posts. The promising model has also mentioned about a woman who threatened her with gang-rape.

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday has recently opened up on how she was being threatened on social media a few days back. The model who happens to be the daughter of Chikki Panday and fitness enthusiast Deanne Panday has now given it back to the trolls who have body-shamed her through a strong and hard-hitting post which she has shared on her Instagram handle. Alanna also recalls the time when she had once shared a bikini-clad photo.

The promising model states that a woman commented on the same saying she should be gang-raped for sharing the photo. She further reveals how the same lady tagged her parents in the comment so that they can see it too. Alanna regrets the fact that she does not have a screenshot of the same and that she blocked her immediately while her comment was deleted by Instagram. She writes, “This happened months ago, I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me it's an everyday part of my life. Here’s 1% of what I have to wake up and read every day.”

Check out Alanna Panday’s post below:

As soon as this was shared on Instagram, numerous netizens including well-known Bollywood celebs came out in Alanna’s support. Among others is her mother Deanne Panday who has commented, “This is the same person who sent me messages saying I am bringing up my daughter in the wrong way and I should be ashamed .. that you are influenced by Bollywood so that’s why you wear less clothes. She also said you have no assets.. so you wear these clothes for attention. She said a lot more as it’s all on your previous Instagram post.. her nasty comments.”

Credits :Instagram

