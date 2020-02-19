Ananya Panday's cute banter with the paparazzi at Femina Beauty Awards 2020 is unmissable; WATCH

Ananya Panday was recently spotted at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020. The actress looked dreamy in a purple ombre dress.

Ananya Panday made her debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. In the same year, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress even won the Filmfare Best Debut Actor (Female) award for her performance in both the movies. The actress has a huge fan following. Ananya was recently spotted at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020. The actress looked dreamy in a purple ombre dress. Her make up looked rather subtle while her hair was tied into a ponytail.

Ananya shares a great rapport with the paps. Many times, the actress is seen as having sweet conversations with them. Infact they have come up with a new nickname for Ananya. The paps tease her by calling ACP but instead of getting angry Ananya sweetly tells them no. A recent video from the award show has gone viral which shows Ananya's cute banter with the paps. While the paps tease the SOTY2 actress by calling her ACP, the actress says jokingly that she won't pose for them and just leave from there. The video of Ananya conversing with the paps will bring a smile on your face.

Check out Ananya Panday and the paps sweet conversation here:

On the professional front, the actress is currently gearing up for her third movie which is Khaali Peeli. She has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame in the movie which has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It happens to be an action thriller that also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik and Deshna Duggad in significant roles. The movie is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.

