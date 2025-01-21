Ananya Panday’s dad, Chunky Panday, admits he didn’t watch Call Me Bae for 3 days; here's what happened next

Ananya Panday received praise for her performance in her OTT debut series, Call Me Bae. While her portrayal earned her significant recognition, it seems her father, actor Chunky Panday, wasn’t immediately on board. During a recent conversation, Chunky revealed that he initially avoided watching the show for three days as it wasn’t his preferred genre. However, once he gave it a chance, he couldn’t stop himself and ended up binge-watching the entire series.

In an interview with News18, Chunky Panday reflected on how his tastes and preferences often differ from those of his daughter, Ananya Panday. He admitted that he initially didn’t watch her OTT debut, Call Me Bae, for a few days after its release, as he struggled to connect with the tone of the series.

Chunky revealed that the show wasn’t his usual type of content, but once he started watching the first few episodes, he binge-watched the entire season and even rewatched it. He praised the series, stating he thoroughly enjoyed it.

Chunky shared that his perception of Ananya's acting skills changed after watching the show, to the extent that he questioned where she had inherited her talent.

He remarked that he had never performed roles similar to hers in Call Me Bae and acknowledged the challenges of leading a series with so many episodes.

Describing Ananya as a hardworking individual, he expressed pride in her performance, noting that the best compliment an actor can receive is when people believe a role was written specifically for them. However, he clarified that Ananya is quite different from her character in real life, adding that her ability to convincingly portray such a role speaks volumes about her acting skills.

Meanwhile, the CTRL actress humorously remarked that she has stopped taking her father Chunky Panday’s advice, particularly after the failure of her film with Vijay Deverakonda. Reacting to her comment, Chunky admitted with a laugh that their perspectives often differ.

He described himself as “old school,” believing that heroes and heroines should sing and dance, and the male lead should handle the action sequences. However, he acknowledged that Ananya’s approach aligns more with the Gen-Z mindset. “To each his own,” he said, adding that he hopes her choices continue to be right, as they have been so far.

