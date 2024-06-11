Ananya Panday's dad Chunky Panday's reaction to fan calling Aditya Roy Kapur his 'damaad' amid breakup rumors goes VIRAL

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reportedly broke up a few days ago. Amidst this, the actress' father shared a post featuring himself and Aditya that garnered a lot of comments and attention.

One fan took to the comment section and called Kapur, the son-in-law of the senior actor and the latter's reaction to it is going viral on social media.

Chunky Panday reacts to a fan calling Aditya Roy Kapur 'damaad'

Chunky Panday recently took to his Instagram handle and posted some behind-the-scene pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur as they collaborated on an advertisement. The post also featured a happy selfie of them.

As soon as he dropped the post, it garnered fans' attention as they took to the comments section to react to the collaboration.

One fan commented, “Apne damad ke sath it’s joking Pasta ka Akhiri rasta.” This comment went viral because the 61-year-old actor reacted to it by liking it amid rumors that Ananya Panday and Aditya have broken up.

Have a look:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly broken up

According to a report by Bombay Times, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur parted ways after dating for almost two years. The report mentioned that their ‘break-up has shocked’ their close friends.

A close friend of both the stars told the publication, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

On the professional front, Ananya is set to be seen in the web show Call Me Bae. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the web show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Juhi Babbar among others. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Aditya has Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will hit the theaters on September 13, 2024.

