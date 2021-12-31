Ananya Panday's 'deer' New Year 2022 wish will leave you in splits; Check it out

It seems like, with every New Year’s wish, our dear B-Town celebs are getting more creative. Earlier today, Varun Dhawan opened up about his health difficulties this past month and wished everyone a safe year ahead. Now, Ananya Panday took to her Insta stories to wish everyone a happy year ahead. But, her wish, just like her, is hilarious and quirky. She had a cute request from 2022 and used an interesting pic to convey her message that cracked us all up!

In her Insta story, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress put up an adorable snap of a deer. Yes, you heard it right: A deer! However, her reasons to post a deer were valid and extremely funny. The pun queen made a brilliant pun and wrote ‘Deer 2022 pls be good to us.’ Yep, just plain ol’ Ananya acing her dad joke! Currently, Ananya is at Ranthambore National Park enjoying her new year vacay. She even shared numerous glimpses of her trip with her fans as she went on the famous safari trip in Ranthambore - we got to see the crocodiles, deers and other wild animals that she encountered upon. A day back, she even shared an adorable pic of hers in a bear hoodie and her round glasses, enjoying her vacation to the fullest.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress is busy with shooting for her upcoming movie, Liger where she will be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda. In addition, Ananya will also star alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan.