Ananya Panday's expression on seeing Tara Sutaria praying inside the plane in a throwback VIDEO is unmissable

Check out a throwback video of Student of the Year 2 actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in which they are en route a plane. Read on for further details.

The Bollywood film industry witnessed the entry of two new faces in 2019 namely Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The two newbies made their debut together in Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff. Although the movie helmed by could not garner a tremendous response from the audience, Tara and Ananya got appreciated for their stellar performances in the teen drama. And for the record, the two of them happen to be good friends in real life.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback video of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria which is unmissable. The two of them are seen en route a plane in the video. It is there that Tara starts praying because of turbulence leaving Ananya is an utter shock. The latter is then seen making a quirky face while the Marjaavaan actress sits beside her and prays with her eyes closed. Ananya seems to be quite amused as she has a conversation with someone in the midst of all this as seen in the video.

Check out the throwback video below:

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in the movie Tadap co-starring Ahan Shetty who is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son. It is a remake of the Telugu movie titled RX 100. Talking about Ananya Panday, she will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli that has been directed by Maqbool Khan. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress will also be collaborating with and Siddhant Chaturvedi for another project.

(ALSO READ: One year of Student of the Year 2: Five Reasons why Tiger, Tara & Ananya's film is an entertaining teen drama)

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×