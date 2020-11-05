  1. Home
Ananya Panday's fan approaches her with a card despite getting blocked by the team; Watch VIDEO

Ananya Panday completed her shooting schedule in Goa and returned to Mumbai sometime back. She has been recently snapped in the city with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
There is no denying that each and every celeb enjoys a massive fan following. The followers and admirers always wait for a chance to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars or meet them in person. Sometimes, they try expressing their love by giving gifts or tokens of love to the celebs which the latter are more than happy to accept. Recently, the video of Ananya Panday’s encounter with a fan has grabbed the attention of the netizens and curious buffs.

The actress is seen posing for the paparazzi post which a female fan comes and stands nearby her for pictures. That is something which is considered normal but what the fan did later surprised everyone. She tried getting closer to Ananya even after being stopped by the latter’s team from doing so. The lady is finally able to get past the barriers and hands over a card to the Student of the Year 2 actress while asking to come to her showroom. 

Talking about Ananya Panday, the actress recently returned to Mumbai from Goa after having shot for her upcoming movie co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It has been backed by Shakun Batra. The three actors have been once again spotted in the city on Thursday while arriving at the office of a production house for some work. Ananya Panday also celebrated her 22nd birthday on October 30, 2020. Numerous celebs and loved ones wished the actress on the special occasion on social media. 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant keep it casual as they drop by Karan Johar’s Dharma office

