Ananya Panday's goofy photos with Student Of The Year 2 co stars Tiger & Tara Sutaria will leave your smiling

Ananya Panday is all smiles as she strikes a fun pose with her Student Of The Year 2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and the director Punit Malhotra in a few throwback pictures.
Mumbai
Ananya Panday made her debut in the year 2019 in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, The movie also starring Tara Sutaria was directed by Punit Malhotra and was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions, and was distributed by Fox Star Studios. The movie marks the debut of Tara as well.  Ananya gained name and fame with her very first film itself. The actress has a huge fan following and has struck a chord with the audience with her adorable smile and chirpy nature. 

Recently, we came across a few throwback photos of Ananya with her SOTY 2 team. In the first picture shared by a fan, we can see Ananya resting her head on a table while sitting on another table donning a black and white top with blue denim. Her co-star Tiger who looks uber cool donning a white sweatshirt and denim has placed his head on top of her head and then the director Punit also places his head on top of Tiger's head and the three-strike for an adorable picture. 

In the second picture we can see, Ananya along with Tara are all excited as they show the viewers the title of their debut film. Tara looks pretty in a white top with a pink denim jacket and denim short, on the other hand, Ananya looks gorgeous donning a blue denim jacket and a pair of denim. While the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is seen pointing towards the title, the Marjaavaan actress looks surprised. 

Check out the pictures here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reposted from @tiger_ki_crazy_nidhi_ -learning on each other for a year now 9 april 2018 - our first day of shoot!!! Every day since then has been nothing less than magicaland now there's just one month to go for the film to release!!! I can never thank you enough @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @tigerjackieshroff @teamtigershroff #soty2 . . . Follow @tiger_ki_deewani_aastha for more update . . . #tigerjackieshroff #tigerian #tiger #proudtobetigerian #tarasutaria #tarasutariafan #ananyapanday #ananyapandayfanclub #teamtigershroff #apnabhidu #kishushroff #ayeshashroff #dishapatani #kirtisanon #shraddhakapoor #soty2 #heropanti #aflyingjatt #baaghi3

A post shared by AASTHATIGER (@tiger_ki_deewani_aastha) on

For the uninitiated, Student Of The Year 2 was theatrically released in India on 10 May 2019. The movie revolves around Rohan who follows his lover, Mridula, to St Teresa's college hoping to reunite with her. There, he befriends Manav, the most popular student, but is constantly at loggerheads with his sister, Shreya. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has some interesting projects coming up as of now. She will be collaborating with South star Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame for a pan-Indian movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Ananya will then be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli that has been directed by Maqbool Khan. She is also a part of an upcoming project co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.  

Credits :Instagram

