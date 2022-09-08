Ananya Panday’s Italian vacay will give you all the wanderlust; Check out the star's PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, began her acting career in 2019 with roles in the teen film Student of the Year 2 and the comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. These performances earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She has since starred in Khaali Peeli (2020), Gehraiyaan (2022), and Liger (2022).

Work-wise, Ananya will next appear in the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Koffee With Karan: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s relationship status revealed

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starred together in ‘Khaali Peeli’. The couple also dated for a while before they called it quits last year. During his recent stint at ‘Koffee With Karan,’ the young actor opened up about his relationship with his co-star. Ishaan shared that although they no longer continue to date, he would like to be friends with her. The actor even took pot shots at the host Karan for ‘drilling and grilling’ her and allegedly being ‘mean’ to her for ‘breaking up with him.’

Karan, immediately taking back his earlier accusation said ‘break-up is always mutual’, a statement which left the other guest for the episode, Katrina Kaif rather shook. Ishaan, Katrina, and Siddhant Chaturvedi had come to the show to promote the upcoming horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot.’