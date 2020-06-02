Ananya Panday's latest homebound look impresses BFF Suhana Khan, Ishaan Khatter calls her 'honey'

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of what she is up to during the lockdown, but her banter with Ishaan Khatter stole the show.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming film Khaali Peeli has generated quite the buzz and their fans were thrilled with the first look. And while there is some time for the film's release, the co-stars are indulging in some social media banter or rather healthy flirting, we say. On Monday, Ananya took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of what she is up to during the lockdown. In the photo, the actress can be seen lying on her couch with a face pack, cucumber on one of her eye while she bites into the other one.

Adding fuel to their dating rumours, Ishaan commented, "What’s in the mask, honey?" Ananya was equally flirty as she replied saying, "yes honey…dahi and haldi." Their fun banter was loved by their fans who 'liked' Ishaan and Ananya's comments. As for her BFF , the star kid was quite impressed with Ananya's picture. Suhana replied with three love struck emojis and a 'Yay'.

Check out Ananya Panday and Ishaan's social media banter:

Khaali Peeli will see Ishaan playing a Mumbai cab driver and Ananya as his passenger. The romantic action film is a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night. The film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The film was slated to release on 12 June. However, the lockdown was announced just with a day's shoot left for the film.

Credits :Pinkvilla

