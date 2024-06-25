Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavana Panday admits feeling bad, hurt about daughter being judged: ‘Unnecessary criticism is not okay’

Ananya Panday made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ever since then, it is safe to say that the actress has never looked back and has only been growing and glowing with her choice of roles and movies. Recently, Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday opened up about watching her daughter face criticism and how she feels about it.

Bhavana Panday on Ananya Panday being in the limelight and facing scrutiny

In a chat with Indian Express, Bhavana was asked how difficult it is, as a mother, to see her child being scrutinized for everything, from movies to fashion. She replied that it is very difficult and makes her feel really bad and hurt.

However, she acknowledged that her child has chosen to put themselves out there for judgment, and it is okay to be judged. Bhavana emphasized that while "unnecessary criticism is not okay", constructive criticism is always better as it helps everyone improve.

Ananya Panday on facing criticism

In an old conversation with PTI, Ananya Panday expressed that if she hadn't been exposed to certain emotions, she probably wouldn't be able to perform in a certain way. She stated that she is grateful for whatever has happened because it has allowed her to express herself through her work.

Ananya also mentioned that some criticism is actually helpful and important feedback, though she emphasized the necessity of blocking out mindless trolling.

Ananya Panday on the work front

On the work front, Panday was last seen in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie opened to positive response from fans and critics alike and Panday earned high acclaim for her role.

Up next, the actress is prepping for her debut series Call Me Bae. Alongside Panday, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Mini Mathur, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Lisa Mishra.

Call Me Bae is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6, 2024.

