Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana sends a sweet note for her as Student of the Year 2 completes one year; See POST

The very beautiful Ananya Panday made her debut with ’s Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The teen drama also features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Although the movie directed by Punit Malhotra could not create a lot of magic like its prequel, the star cast including Ananya was praised for their stellar performances in it. She portrays the role of a rich, spoilt brat named Shreya Randhawa who later mends her ways after falling in love.

Today as Student of the Year 2 clocks one year, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday has penned a sweet note for her on social media. Here’s what she writes, “Sky is the Limit!!! Believe, Dream, Achieve!!! So Proud of you my darling!!! And love you loads!!!” She has also shared a throwback picture of Ananya Panday in which the latter is seen wearing a little black dress and matching sneakers while looking at the other side of a hill’s cliff.

Check out Bhavana Panday’s post below:

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. She will feature opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli that has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Ananya is also collaborating with South star Vijay Deverakonda for a pan India movie helmed by Puri Jagannadh. She is going to team up with and Siddhant Chaturvedi for another project and its official title is yet to be announced.

