Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana shares an adorable childhood VIDEO of the actress ahead of her birthday

Ananya Panday is all set to celebrate her 22nd birthday on October 30, 2020. Meanwhile, check out a rare childhood video of the Khaali Peeli actress.

Another diva of B-town, Ananya Panday is turning a year older soon. Yes, you heard it right. The Student of the Year 2 actress will be celebrating her 22nd birthday on October 30, 2020. It seems like preparations for celebrations have already begun at her residence and the social media timelines of her family members are proof. Meanwhile, talking about the actress, she made her official debut in Bollywood with SOTY 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in 2019.

As we speak of this, Ananya’s mom Bhavana Pandey has shared a post on her Instagram handle that is hard to miss. That is because she has shared an adorable childhood video of the actress that is sure to leave her fans in complete awe. Bhavana captions the post as “Birthday coming up !!! love you my Aanchoo !!!! 4 days to Go. !!” Ishaan Khatter, with whom Ananya featured in Khaali Peeli, was among the first ones to leave a comment!

Check out the video below:

After her stint in Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday featured in Pati, Patni, Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. She then appeared in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The movie has been directed by Maqbool Khan and co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was released on an OTT platform a few days ago. Meanwhile, Ananya jetted off to Goa some time back in order to shoot for her upcoming movie that also features and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Credits :Bhavana Pandey Instagram

