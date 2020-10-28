Ananya Panday's mom says she is obsessed with the camera & her adorable childhood video is proof

Ananya Panday will turn a year older on 30th October 2020. Meanwhile, her mom Bhavana has shared an unmissable childhood video of the actress on social media.

Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavana is currently on a throwback spree as she has been reliving some fond memories of her daughter on social media. The reason behind the same is that the stunning diva is all set to celebrate her 22nd birthday on October 30, 2020. So, Ananya’s mom has left no stone unturned to make her feel special by sharing some really adorable childhood videos. She already shared one a day earlier which left the fans in complete awe.

Now, once again, Bhavana Pandey has shared another childhood video of the Student of the Year 2 actress that has won the internet in no time. One can see little Ananya jumping and playing happily with the other kids while dad Chunky Panday records her. She then interacts with him after which the actor asks her if she wants to see herself on the camera. Post that Ananya can be seen running towards him which leaves her dad in splits.

Check out the video below:

Moreover, Bhavana Pandey’s caption for the throwback video also grabs our attention. She mentions that her daughter was obsessed with the camera back then and has the same habit even now. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday last featured in the movie Khaali Peeli in which she was paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen alongside South star Vijay Deverakonda in the movie that is tentatively titled Fighter. Moreover, Ananya will also team up with and Siddhant Chaturvedi for an untitled movie backed by Shakun Batra.

Also Read: Ananya Panday gears up for scorpion season as she begins her birthday week with a stunning pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bhavana Pandey Instagram

Share your comment ×