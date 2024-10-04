Ananya Panday's Netflix film CTRL has a special connection to Shah Rukh Khan; Dig in to know more

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the movie CTRL.

Ananya Panday's new film, CTRL, has been making headlines due to its unique concept, theme, impressive direction, and gripping storyline. The film is already receiving positive reactions from netizens on X and critics alike. While we can't get over its thrilling plot and Ananya's yet another impressive performance, audiences were quick to spot an unmissable special connection of the film to Ananya's 'bestie' Shah Rukh Khan.

CTRL is based on the trending theme of AI, which is about taking over the world with its immense potential. Although we regularly discuss its benefits and ability to transform the world, this film highlights the lesser-discussed cons of artificial intelligence in our lives. It follows the story of an influencer couple, Nella and Joe, who showcase their perfect life online for their followers.

Gradually, when things become sour between them, Nella (Ananya Panday) is disappointed with the way her relationship is merely surviving. Given the couple's online exposure, she feels lost and gives AI (Allen) control of her life. Their journey goes ahead, and we come across a scene where AI (Allen) discusses Nella's comeback on social media, which is particularly connected to SRK.

It says, “Kal subah tumhe jaldi uthna hoga kyunki tumhara social media comeback plan karna hai aur is comeback ko SRK ke comeback se zaada dhamaakedaar hona hoga. (Tomorrow morning, you will have to wake up earlier because we need to plan your social media comeback, which should be grander than Shah Rukh Khan's comeback.)"

It may seem like any other dialogue at first, but no Bollywood or SRK fan can forget King Khan's massively successful comeback. The actor, who had ruled the box office for more than three decades, has gained a fan base like no other. He went through a rough patch in his career when a series of his films didn't work well at the box office. As a result, he took a break from acting in 2018 after the release of his film Zero and canceled further projects and what happened next is history!

Justifying his title as the 'King of Bollywood,’ Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback in 2023 with three back-to-back blockbusters. These included Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, which received a lot of love from fans and critics. So, citing 's comeback Shah Rukh's comebackas an example in a film is not just a big feat, but also a source of inspiration for other actors and professionals, motivating them to never give up.

Meanwhile, CTRL, starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat, is streaming on Netflix. The screenlife thriller is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon.

