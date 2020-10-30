Ananya Panday's parents Chunky Panday & Bhavana have the sweetest birthday wishes for the actress; See POSTS

Ananya Panday has been showered with wishes from all over the country on her birthday. Her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana have also shared heartfelt posts on the occasion.

Ananya Panday has turned a year older on October 30, 2020, and wishes have been already pouring in for the Student of the Year 2 actress from her fans, friends, and loved ones. The diva happens to be only three films old but has already gained a massive fan following that is increasing daily! While Ananya gears up for her upcoming projects, we cannot help but acknowledge the fact that she has seen significant growth in her career already.

Meanwhile, her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana have shared adorable posts on social media to wish the actress on her special day. Ananya’s dad has shared a throwback photo along with a note that reads, “Happy happy happy happy birthday my (sic).” On the other hand, mom Bhavana has also shared another beautiful picture of the stunning beauty as she writes, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl !!!! Love you the mostest !!!! Keep smiling !!! Keep shining !!!!”

Check out the posts below:

We are now eagerly waiting for the actress to share pictures and videos of her quarantine birthday celebration! On the professional front, Ananya Panday last featured in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The movie directed by Maqbool Khan has been released on an OTT platform sometime back. She has another interesting project lined up which is the movie that is tentatively titled Fighter. Ananya will be collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda for the same. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next that co-stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

