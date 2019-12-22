Ananya Panday's photos from 'saat samundar par' will make you want to take a beach vacay right away; Check Out

Ananya Panday is currently in Dubai, and well, she sure is having a great time away and these photos are proof. Check them out.

Ananya Panday is currently in Dubai and the actress is having a fun time celebrating her friend's birthday. She shared photos of the same on her social media, and in fact, she has always been one to share her daily updates and this time happens to be no different. The actress shared a photo yesterday as well, and now, here is another one, one that is going to make you crave for the beaches if you have always been a fan of them.

Ananya shared photos on her social media, this time in an all white outfit, and well, her caption sure has our hearts, because where else would we fit 'saat samundar par' after all, eh? She put together a white floral print mini skirt with a crop top and well, she sure looked as cute as she did sultry. She posed for happy photos, and if nothing, we really want to have our own vacation as well, because the year is ending.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, on working with in upcoming film, Ananya said, "I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wishlist now. The film is really of a different genre, where there will be some romantic drama. It's something that I haven't done before and I'm looking forward to."

Credits :Instagram

