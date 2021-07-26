Ananya Panday's pics with sister Rysa are proof of their crazy bond; Here's how Suhana Khan reacts

Every sibling shares a great bond with each other even though their personalities are very different. Well, Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa Panday too, have a crazy bond and the Student Of The Year 2 actress' recent Insta post is proof of that. Ananya posted a couple of pictures with her sister in which both of them can be seen being goofy. The pictures appear to have been taken during a family trip.

These pictures depict their different personalities. The pictures posted can see the actress pushing her sister Rysa Panday from the head and making her fall in the first one. In the second one again, Ananya can be seen making her sister fall on what appears to be a beach. In the third one, Rysa makes a weird face as Ananya tries to kiss her cheeks. The next one sees Rysa pulling her sister, too, after she had a fall. Well, aren't these pictures absolutely relatable to all those having a sibling? We all have these hilarious moments with our siblings, don't we?

Check it out:

Ananya Panday captioned her post as, "Literally any picture Rys and I have together :)." The pictures received a lot of comments, but the one that grabbed our attention was from Ananya's BFF, .

Suhana Khan, in her comments section, revealed the nickname she has given to Rysa Panday. Suhana calls Ananya Panday’s sister Rice. Miss Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "Riceee."

Well, we now know Rysa Panday's nickname. Don't you think it is cute?

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals she takes love advice from bestie Shanaya Kapoor: She's very bad but I still go to her