Ananya Panday's on point summer vibes get her a sweet compliment from BFF Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday is a popular girl on the gram and thanks to her on point social media game, the actress enjoys a massice fan following. With a few films under her belt, Ananya is often a busy bee. When she's not shooting for a film, the actress is either shooting for commercials or busy working on her yoga postures. On Wednesday, Ananya dropped a series of happy photos as she dished out some solid summer vibes.

With the summer already setting in, Ananya donned the perfect shade of bright orange and pose for a few pictures. Sharing the same on Instagram, Ananya captioned it, "Sun-tra," with a sun and orange emoji. The photo was treat for all of Ananya's fans who flooded the comments section.

It wasn't just fans, Ananya also got a compliment from her BFF Suhana Khan. In the comments section, Suhana wrote, "Cuuutie." Meanwhile, Ananya's mum Bhavana Pandey also was love struck by the photos.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's latest post:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

