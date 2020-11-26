Ananya Panday's pretty sun kissed PHOTOS win the internet in no time; Check them out

A few days back, Ananya Panday returned from Dubai after having enjoyed her vacation. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

Ananya Panday might have been busy with shootings and other stuff in the past few days but the actress makes it a point to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. The Student of the Year 2 star is frequently active on her handle and often keeps on sharing stunning pictures, BTS videos, and other related posts. We cannot move forward without having mentioned her quirky and at times, hilarious captions that are used in the posts.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Ananya has shared two new pictures on her Instagram handle that make for a delightful glimpse. The actress soaks up her daily dose of Vitamin D as she poses for the camera and the results are these beautiful sun-kissed photos. She wears a loose grey cardigan while posing the picture while keeping one of her hands on the cheeks. There is no denying that the diva looks ravishing sans makeup in the same.

Check out the pictures below:

Ananya Panday had been shooting for Shakun Batra’s next project in the past few weeks. The yet-to-be-titled movie also features and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the Pan Indian movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Talking about Ananya, she recently took off to Dubai for a mini-vacation after having completed one of her shooting schedules. She is now back in Mumbai after having enjoyed the same.

Also Read: Ananya Panday & Rysa's adorable childhood PHOTO is sure to leave the fans in complete awe; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

Share your comment ×