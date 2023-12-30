Ananya Panday's professionalism impresses Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Rohan Gurbaxani, calls her ‘big name’

Actor Rohan Gurbaxani, recognized for his part in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as Ahana’s (played by Ananya Panday) boyfriend, sees his acting degree from NYU as a skill advantage. According to him, the degree's worth depends on how well he can put it to use. The actor delved into his journey in Bollywood as an outsider, expressed his opinions about Ananya Panday, and shared insights into working with Zoya Akhtar.

Rohan Gurbaxani praises Ananya Panday

During a recent interaction with News18, Rohan Gurbaxani discussed the challenges of entering the Bollywood industry. He emphasized that when starting his acting journey, he didn't consider its exclusivity. Instead, he believed that hard work and strong performances would earn recognition. He felt there was no need to highlight his NYU background. Regardless of the educational institution, fitting the role mattered most. During the lockdown, he actively reached out to producers through emails and WhatsApp, acknowledging the importance of persistent effort in navigating the challenges of breaking into Bollywood.

Rohan then went on to praise his Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Ananya Panday. He said, “I did a couple of workshops together. She is extremely professional. She may come across a young actress, but when you work with her, you truly understand why she’s able to do 2-3 films a year and why she’s a big name now. She has the professionalism and preparedness to be able to take up so much.”

Advertisement

Rohan had collaborated with Zoya Akhtar in Made in Heaven 2, and when discussing the prospect of working with her production once more, he mentioned that working with someone like Zoya Akhtar, whose films he grew up watching, is something he finds hard to comprehend. He expressed gratitude and emphasized that he doesn't want to take his opportunities for granted.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The movie is highly relevant to the present day as it narrates the story of three best friends, Neil (Adarsh Gourav), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi). Throughout the film, they navigate life and grapple with relationships in the age of social media. Penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Yash Sahai, it is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Did you know Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s Siddhant Chaturvedi was called 'cheater' after Gehraiyaan? Actor REVEALS