Ananya Panday's reaction to the paparazzi calling her ACP is hilarious; WATCH

Ananya Panday was snapped with her mom Bhavana Pandey by the shutterbugs again as she stepped out of a salon in the city.

Ananya Panday made her debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year opposite Tiger Shroff. In the same year, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan. With just two movies old, the actress has garnered a lot of popularity. Infact, Ananya had become a known face way before she entered Bollywood. The actress has a huge fan following and many look upto her as an idol. Besides her acting chops, Ananya is also known for her peppy and casual looks.

Recently, Ananya was spotted with her mom Bhavana Pandey. The actress has been snapped by the shutterbugs again as she stepped out of a salon in the city. The paparazzi started asking for her mom to which Ananya said that her mom doesn't want to come and is running away from her. But what caught our attention was Ananya's reaction when the paps called her ACP. While we know that everyone calls Ananya from her initials, AP. Infact, she even carries a bag that has her initials written on it. But when the paps started calling her ACP, Ananya did not seem happy with this new nickname and told the paps to not call her that. Though she was laughing she did look annoyed from her face and was trying to ignore the paps which Ananya usually does not do.

Have a look at Ananya Panday's reaction here:

On the professional front, the actress is currently gearing up for her third movie which is Khaali Peeli. She has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame in the movie which has been directed by Maqbool Khan and is co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. It happens to be an action thriller that also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik and Deshna Duggad in significant roles. The movie is slated to be released on June 12, 2020.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ananya Panday flashes a beaming smile as she accompanies mom Bhavana while stepping out of a salon

Credits :Bollywood Now

Read More