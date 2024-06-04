Ananya Panday’s reaction to Navya Naveli Nanda’s vacay PICS will make you miss your BFF right away

Best friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda never miss a chance to show their love for each other. The duo is quite active on social media and is often seen providing unwavering support to one another. Ananya Panday recently returned from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding event, and it seems she is missing her bestie Navya a little too much. Her comment proves it!

Ananya Panday reacts to Navya Naveli Nanda's latest pictures

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a series of vacation pictures on Instagram. In the photos, she can be seen enjoying the views of 'The Blues'. As soon as Navya posted the snaps, her bestie and actress Ananya Panday quickly reacted, commenting, "Come back to me."

Have a look at the post here:

Ananya Panday on the work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie received critical acclaim, particularly for Ananya's role, earning her love and praise. Up next, she is gearing up for her debut series titled Call Me Bae, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6, 2024.

The series Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and helmed by director Collin D’cunha. Alongside Ananya Panday, the show features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Mini Mathur, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, and Niharika Lyra Dutt. Apart from this, Ananya has a couple of other exciting projects in her kitty, one of which is Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She is also reportedly working on a film with Akshay Kumar.

Navya Naveli Nanda on the work front

On the professional front, Navya Naveli Nanda is currently focused on her academic pursuits. Recently, she concluded the second successful season of her vodcast What The Hell Navya with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and mother Shweta Bachchan.

The diverse episodes of the vodcast featured Navya, Shweta, and Jaya Bachchan engaging in insightful discussions on various topics. All episodes of What The Hell Navya Season 2 are available for streaming on Navya’s YouTube channel.

