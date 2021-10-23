Ananya Panday's 'suspicious' financial transactions questioned by NCB amid Aryan Khan's drugs case

Ananya Panday in Aryan Khan case
Ananya Panday's 'suspicious' financial transactions questioned by NCB amid Aryan Khan's drugs case

In the latest update in Aryan Khan's alleged drugs case, Ananya Panday has reportedly been grilled over some 'suspicious financial transactions' by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Not just this, Ananya further has been questioned about her WhatsApp chats with Aryan, who has been arrested by the NCB in the Mumbai Cruise Ship drug bust. This week, Ananya has been called twice by the NCB for questioning after a raid at her house. Ananya also has been summoned again for Monday, October 25. 

As per a tweet by ANI, "Questioning of actor Ananya Panday being done over some suspicious financial transactions and also in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. The actor was questioned regarding this yesterday: Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai." Another report by News18 claimed that the actress apparently told the NCB during her questioning that she may 'know someone who can supply, or has once or twice supplied drugs' to Aryan Khan. The report further claimed that the house help of a 'famous person' also has been questioned by the NCB officials. 

The News18 report claimed that the house help who was questioned by NCB is believed to have peddled drugs to Aryan at the behest of Ananya. Another report by India Today also claimed that Ananya was 'reprimanded' by Sameer Wankhede over arriving late for questioning at the NCB office. The report by the publication claimed that Ananya was told by Sameer Wankhede that NCB is not a 'production house' and is a government agency.

Both times that Ananya has been called at the NCB office, her dad Chunky Panday has accompanied her. The actress came under the scanner this week when her house was raided by NCB officials based on the Whatsapp chats between her and Aryan Khan. Meanwhile, Aryan's custody has been extended till October 30, 2021. His bail hearing in Bombay High Court has been scheduled for October 26.

Credits: ANINews18/India Today


Comments
Anonymous : They should bring ED into the matter
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Sheer harrassment
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : NCB made the same speculations and allegations against Rhea in SSR case and went through the same curcus spending crores of government funds which amounted to zero convictions. Now they are at it again. Absolute misuse of a national agency for political vendetta fueling anger, fear, hatred and divisiveness in the nation.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Well, allegations were made that Rhea siphoned off crores from SSR's account. ED found that to be false. Wonder who took his money and if infact he was broke and that's what added to his panic.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Junky panday ka beti monkey panday ko patha nahim hain ki weed, aur marijuana same to same hain
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Why was Rhea Chakraborty and her brother left ? Were they not drug addicts and peddlers too ?
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Druggie ke toli
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : entire nepo kids are usless other than doing this
REPLY 15 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Nobody asked for your precious opinion. Thank you.
REPLY 5 7 hours ago
Anonymous : buying clothes from some obscure designer in Europe?
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : It is just some news and not said by NCB officials. Can't trust. Hope you understand.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Let this girl live peacefully. No charges are on her YET.
REPLY 4 9 hours ago
Anonymous : All bakwas. Exaggerated news to attract attention.
REPLY 3 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Exactly, What is the integrity of this investigation, if information is constantly being leaked to the press?
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : This girl got more attention due to this than in her entire " career " .
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : GIVE HER A BREAK.
REPLY 7 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Can not trust media houses. Not a reliable source.
REPLY 7 10 hours ago
Anonymous : In present times media is not a beliveable source.
REPLY 9 10 hours ago
Anonymous : But for her family name ,no one will give her a second look .
REPLY 6 11 hours ago
Anonymous : Nobody asked you to.
REPLY 5 10 hours ago

