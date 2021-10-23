Ananya Panday's 'suspicious' financial transactions questioned by NCB amid Aryan Khan's drugs case

In the latest update in Aryan Khan's alleged drugs case, Ananya Panday has reportedly been grilled over some 'suspicious financial transactions' by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Not just this, Ananya further has been questioned about her WhatsApp chats with Aryan, who has been arrested by the NCB in the Mumbai Cruise Ship drug bust. This week, Ananya has been called twice by the NCB for questioning after a raid at her house. Ananya also has been summoned again for Monday, October 25.

As per a tweet by ANI, "Questioning of actor Ananya Panday being done over some suspicious financial transactions and also in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. The actor was questioned regarding this yesterday: Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai." Another report by News18 claimed that the actress apparently told the NCB during her questioning that she may 'know someone who can supply, or has once or twice supplied drugs' to Aryan Khan. The report further claimed that the house help of a 'famous person' also has been questioned by the NCB officials.

Questioning of actor Ananya Panday being done over some suspicious financial transactions and also in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. The actor was questioned regarding this yesterday: Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

The News18 report claimed that the house help who was questioned by NCB is believed to have peddled drugs to Aryan at the behest of Ananya. Another report by India Today also claimed that Ananya was 'reprimanded' by Sameer Wankhede over arriving late for questioning at the NCB office. The report by the publication claimed that Ananya was told by Sameer Wankhede that NCB is not a 'production house' and is a government agency.

Both times that Ananya has been called at the NCB office, her dad Chunky Panday has accompanied her. The actress came under the scanner this week when her house was raided by NCB officials based on the Whatsapp chats between her and Aryan Khan. Meanwhile, Aryan's custody has been extended till October 30, 2021. His bail hearing in Bombay High Court has been scheduled for October 26.

