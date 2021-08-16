Ananya Panday's throwback night out with mum Bhavana and sister Rysa is all about travel & good food

While Covid-19 restrictions has eased out, international travel has not yet kickstarted like before. And looks like Ananya Panday's mum Bhavana Panday is missing the usual vacations they used to take as a family. She recently took to Instagram to share a happy memory featuring both her daughters, Ananya and Rysa. The throwback photo featured the trio on a night out in Los Angeles.

The picture spoke a thousand words as it included an international holida destination, good food and one happy memory. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Bhavana Panday shared sushi and martini emojis and captioned the photo, "miss travelling !!! #La #traveldiaries."

At the throwback dinner night out, the trio can be indulging in sushi and other Japanese food. While the ladies happily posed for the camera, Bhavana then turned photographer for her two daughters as Ananya and Rysa posed for the camera.

Check out Ananya, mum Bhavana and sister Rysa's throwback photo below:

Ananya Panday recently wrapped up shooting for her next film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Over the weekend, the team wrapped up Shakun Batra's directorial. Ananya had also penned a heartfelt post for the film's cast and crew. A part of it read, "blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore (sic)."

