Ananya Panday's throwback picture with younger sister Rysa and cousin Ahaan is too cute to be missed

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff had been grabbing headlines way before her debut. Being the daughter of Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey, the actress was a known face to all. But with just two films old and within such a short span of time, Ananya gained a lot of fame and popularity. From her promotional looks to her casual looks, Ananya has driven her fans crazy with her amazing sense of style and her cute and chirpy nature.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Ananya in which the actress is seen having a gala time with younger sister Rysa Panday and cousin brother Ahaan Panday. For the uninitiated, Ahaan is the son of Atul Panday and Deanne Panday. Coming back to the pic, we can see little Ananya looking cute donning a pair of glasses and a grey coloured t-shirt with her curly long hair left open. The actress is all smiles and busy posing for the camera, while Ahaan who is holding a plate of cake in his hand is busy looking at something and smiling while little Rysa is having a blast and is busy laughing. They all look adorable in this picture and are having a blast at a birthday party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film is a thriller and for the same, Panday and Khatter have performed their own stunts. Directed by Mabool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, Ananya recently bagged a role in Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut film and will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s next starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

