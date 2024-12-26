Ananya Panday’s transition from a thigh-high slit dress to cozy heart pajamas on Christmas is exactly how girls roll; PICS
Just like many other celebs, Ananya Panday also celebrated Christmas. The actress recently dropped several happy photos from the festivities making her mom Bhavana Pandey go all hearts on them.
Yesterday, December 25, 2024, almost all of B-Town celebrated the festival of Christmas with their near and dear ones. Since morning, social media has been flooded with glimpses of the festivities shared by many Bollywood actors. Ananya Panday also joined in and shared happy images from her Christmas celebration, and we can’t get over her cute heart-shaped pajama set.
Minutes ago, on December 26, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and dropped multiple cheerful images of herself. Her Christmas photo dump opens with the Student of the Year 2 debutant looking stunning in a blue floor-length cutout dress. This was followed by the diva showing off her good hair day and posing confidently in her dress. The smile and glow on her face scream, “I’m happy, and I know it!”
In the third photo, her expression does all the talking. Lastly, there’s an image of her ending the day on a happy note, all cozy and comfortable in pajamas with red heart emojis printed all over. Sharing the images, she captioned them, “Such a happy Christmas.”
Take a look:
Soon after the CTRL actress dropped these images on her gram, her mother took to the comments section and dropped multiple red hearts emojis. She was joined by Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor who also showered love on the young actress.
Well, it’s not just Ananya who celebrated the spirit of Christmas. Earlier today, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also dropped adorable glimpse giving a peek into the celebration. They were joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan who enjoyed a wonderful family time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Deepika Padukone’s ‘heart is full’ as she decorated their Christmas tree with ornaments that have her daughter Dua and husband Ranveer Singh’s name on them.
On this merry occasion, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared their daughter Lara's adorable first full glimpse. They were joined by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who shared a warm hug and wished their fans ‘Merry Christmas’ together. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar and other celebs celebrates Christmas at Zoya Akhtar’s house.
