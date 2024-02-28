Ananya Panday's triple temptation: Here are 3 things she'd steal from Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone shared screen space in the 2022 film Gehraiyaan, which became a huge topic of discussion that year. The performances of both actresses in the film were appreciated by the audience as well as critics.

While the fans are waiting to see them together in a big-screen film, Ananya has opened up about something she'd like to steal from Deepika. Interestingly, she has revealed three things she'd like to steal from her Gehraiyaan co-star.

Ananya Panday on what would she like to steal from Deepika Padukone

In an interview with ETimes, when Ananya Panday was asked what she'd like to steal from Deepika Padukone, the actress said, "From Deepika… her body or her plates. Deepika has some really good crockery at her place, and the South Indian food at her place is yum. So her body and the food at her place."

Ananya, who has recently bought her own home, admitted that she's obsessed with crockery. "I just realized how obsessed I am with plates, bowls, and spoons. I never thought in my life that I'm going to be clicking pictures of crockery, but I just love them, it's my new obsession."

Ananya Panday on being a fan of Akshay Kumar's comedy films

Ananya Panday, who is reportedly working with Akshay Kumar in an upcoming film based on the life of lawyer and politician C. Sankaran Nair, praised the superstar and his comedy films.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Ananya said, "Akshay Sir has defined an era in cinema which, by far, has been my favorite. His films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala have been the most iconic films for me. I could watch it 100 times on repeat; they've made me laugh so much."

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, and since then, she has created a solid place for herself in the Hindi film industry. The actress has done some of the most talked about Bollywood and OTT films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Her upcoming projects include Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae and Control with Vikramaditya Motwane.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol twins with son Aryaman Deol; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday arrive at starry party