Ananya Panday's 'vanity van views' will surely make you envious as she shares a PIC; Check

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She debuted with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 and since then, there is no looking back for her. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her loved ones wait for her photos to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Ananya Panday shared a photo on social media and it is too beautiful to describe.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Liger actress shared the 'vanity van views' and it was just too beautiful. The skyline looked amazing and just can't be put into words. While sharing the snap, she wrote, "Vanity van views". Earlier, Ananya took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a collage of her photos, as she promoted her upcoming film Liger. The Gehraiyaan actress looked spectacular as she donned a pretty floral green cropped top with light blue denim pants.

Check photo here:

On the work front, Ananya Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan where she featured alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She will be next seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Made in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, this Pan India movie will release in theatres worldwide on 25th August this year. Apart from Liger, Ananya is also working on Zoya Akhtar's Ko Gaye Hum Kahaan in which she will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

